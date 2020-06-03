Weslaco man concerned about drainage problems

Editor's Note:

On May 26, 2020, KRGV-TV broadcast a news story on concerns about drainage in the city of Weslaco.

The story reported that a man was "paying higher taxes for more drainage projects. But the plans don't include his area."

That was incorrect.

The city of Weslaco spent more than $100,000 on drainage improvements within a mile of the man's house, according to documents provided by the city. Plans for additional improvements, which will directly benefit his neighborhood, are in the design phase.

The story did not meet KRGV-TV's editorial standards and has been retracted. KRGV-TV regrets the error.