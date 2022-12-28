Weslaco man killed in auto-pedestrian crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after an auto-pedestrian crash killed a 75-year-old Weslaco man, according to a news release.
The crash occurred Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. when a red Ford Mustang traveling northbound on FM 88 North of Mile 11 struck a pedestrian crossing the street.
The pedestrian, Jesus Maldonado, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to a DPS news release.
In the news release, DPS also offered safety tips for pedestrians that include:
- • Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
- • Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
- • Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
- • Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
- • Remember: alcohol and drugs can impair your abilities and your judgment.
