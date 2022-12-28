Weslaco man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after an auto-pedestrian crash killed a 75-year-old Weslaco man, according to a news release.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. when a red Ford Mustang traveling northbound on FM 88 North of Mile 11 struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

The pedestrian, Jesus Maldonado, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to a DPS news release.

In the news release, DPS also offered safety tips for pedestrians that include: