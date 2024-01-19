Weslaco man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearms and possessing child porn

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 36-year-old Weslaco man arrested for attempting to smuggle more than 40 firearms was found with several child pornography videos on his phone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jose Angel Hinojosa Jr. pleaded guilty to straw purchasing and possessing child pornography on Friday, according to a news release.

From June 5, 2016, through May 9, 2022, Hinojosa engaged in firearms dealing by straw purchasing firearms from an online gun broker and then arranging for the weapons to be exported into Mexico, the news release stated.

“Law enforcement was able to locate several weapons tied to Hinojosa,” according to the release.

During the firearms investigation, several videos showing minors engaged in “sexual conduct” were found in Hinojosa’s phone. Hinojosa admitted to receiving child pornography on his cellphone from various third parties.

As part of a plea deal, Hinojosa admitted to attempting to smuggle more than 40 firearms.

Sentencing for Hinojosa is set for April 24. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Hinojosa is out on bond pending his sentencing.