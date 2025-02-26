Weslaco man receives 25 year prison sentence on charges of sexual abuse of a child

A Weslaco man who admitted to sexually abusing two female children was sentenced to 25 years in jail, according to a news release.

Ulysses Rubalcava, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced to 25 years on each count, and the sentences will run concurrently, the news release added.

According to the news release, Rubalcava was arrested after the Weslaco Police Department received a report in June 2021 that two female children had been sexually assaulted by Rubalcava.

“The investigation revealed that the children had been subjected to sexual abuse by Rubalcava on numerous occasions,” the news release stated.

Rubalcava will not be eligible for parole, the release added.

“I am happy with the outcome of this case, and am grateful for the hard work and dedication placed into this investigation to seek justice for our most vulnerable population,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios stated in the news release. “Our office and the county of Hidalgo refuse to tolerate such horrendous acts.”

The investigation was conducted by the Weslaco Police Department, the Hidalgo and Starr County Children’s Advocacy Center, SAFE H.A.V.E.N Forensic Center of DHR Health and Homeland Security Investigations.