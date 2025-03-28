Weslaco mayor addresses ongoing severe weather, impact on the community

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez held a press conference on Friday and discussed the impact overnight rainstorms had on the community.

Gonzalez said the city of Weslaco received between 14 and 18 inches of rain.

"It was so much water in a short period of time," Gonzalez said.

He said Weslaco firefighters and police officers are out making sure residents aren't driving on flooded roads. He also addressed the drainage issue.

"The drainage, we're working on it, we've been working on it, we're going to continue working on it, to improve our drainage, but again, this is a historic rainstorm, with that amount of water, it's just hard," Gonzalez said. "We're going to make sure we're doing our job in getting that water out of resident areas."

Gonzalez said some areas in the city were impacted by flooding. They included downtown Weslaco, neighborhoods south of Business 83 and Paisano Street. He said the city also conducted between 30 and 40 water rescues.

Valley Baptist Church, located at 600 South Kansas Avenue, is open for anyone in need of shelter.

The city of Weslaco is also helping stranded motorists retrieve their vehicles. The city is working with a contracted wrecker towing service to help relocate those vehicles at no cost to residents.

To get assistance with your vehicle, call 956-973-4001.