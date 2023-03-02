Weslaco mayor discusses drop in crime rates, drainage improvements in state of the city address
Officials celebrated what was done in the last year as Weslaco Mayor David Suarez highlighted plans for the future during his Wednesday state of the city address.
Suarez highlighted the nearly 500 jobs coming soon through new economic developments such as the construction of the city’s industrial park.
A major topic was the city's drainage problem.
In 2022, the city added new ditches, widened old ones and added a storm sewage system to help drainage when it rains.
“We took notes on the floods, and we're working real hard — and one of our priorities is the drainage,” Suarez said.
According to the Weslaco Police Department, the crime rate decreased by 7% compared to 2021. Officials said they're working hard to decrease it even more this year.
