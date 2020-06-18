Weslaco neighborhood pushes petition to make intersection four-way stop

Residents in a neighborhood along Pena Avenue in Weslaco says too many drivers are cutting across Texas Boulevard to make their way to Frontage Road.

For resident Roy Herrera, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1980, he says he’s seen an increase in traffic since Pena Avenue opened up at the end of the road, which leads over to businesses along the expressway.

Herrera and two of neighbors created a petition to add two more stop signs at the intersection of Pena and Nebraska avenues after seeing cars speed through.

