Weslaco PD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway

A 21-year-old woman died following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway.

The crash occurred Friday at around 8:30 p.m. between the Westgate Drive and Texas Boulevard exits on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83, a spokeswoman with the city of Weslaco confirmed.

The driver stopped to render aid, city spokeswoman Cristina Garcia said.

The victim has not been identified and the Weslaco Police Department is investigating the case.

