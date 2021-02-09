Weslaco Police Department searching for man accused of stealing Uber driver's vehicle

An Uber driver from the city of Harlingen is working with the Weslaco Police Department to help track down the man who allegedly stole his vehicle while on the job.

Alberto Rodriguez said he has been an Uber driver for over three years, but never once did he imagine his car would get stolen.

Rodriguez said he was inside his vehicle waiting for a client in Weslaco when he was confronted by someone on foot.

He says the man opened his door and demanded the keys to his car. Frightened, Rodriguez got out of the car and the man drove off.

Rodriguez said he was video chatting with his wife before the confrontation began and she was able to take screenshots during the incident. Police are now using those photos to help with the investigation.

Weslaco Police Department Public Information Officer Eric Hernandez said he doesn't believe the incident was a crime targeting service drivers, rather a crime of opportunity.

Hernandez said if service drivers are caught in a similar situation there are ways to plan ahead.

"One of the things that we would recommend, if at all possible, [is] to have some type of GPS device connected to their vehicle," Hernandez said. "That would make finding the vehicle a lot easier for law enforcement."

Other tips for service drivers include avoiding dark areas, driving away if you feel uncomfortable, and remembering that if somebody has already opened your door your personal safety is worth more than any property.

Anybody who believes they may have useful information regarding this case can call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477

Watch the video for the full story.