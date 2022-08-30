Weslaco Police Department warns residents of fake social media post

Weslaco PD facebook

A social media post is spreading "inaccurate" and false information concerning the Weslaco Police Department, police said.

The post says that Weslaco police released a video and details regarding a shooting in broad daylight that involved a 17-year-old victim, the department stated.

"We would like to inform the public that the photos in the post were not taken in Weslaco and the information in the post is false," the Weslaco Police Department stated.

In their statement, the Weslaco Police Department reminded the public to verify information before posting, and urged those on social media to be cautious when posting information that may cause undue panic and alarm.