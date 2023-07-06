Weslaco police: Five-vehicle crash on the expressway hospitalizes two
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 2 between Texas Boulevard and Westgate Drive Thursday.
According to police spokesman office Miguel Martinez, officers responded to the crash at around 12:30 p.m. that involved four vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer.
Two people were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area, but a Facebook post from the police department announced all lanes were open at 2:14 p.m.
