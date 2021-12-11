Weslaco police investigating homicide

Photo credit: MGN Online

Weslaco police are currently investigating a homicide, according to a Saturday tweet from the department.

The Weslaco Police Department asks the public to avoid the area near 6th Street and Bridge Avenue.

The Weslaco Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the area of 6th Street and Bridge Avenue, we are asking the public to avoid the area. — WeslacoPolice (@WeslacoPD) December 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.