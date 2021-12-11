Weslaco police investigating homicide
Weslaco police are currently investigating a homicide, according to a Saturday tweet from the department.
The Weslaco Police Department asks the public to avoid the area near 6th Street and Bridge Avenue.
The Weslaco Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the area of 6th Street and Bridge Avenue, we are asking the public to avoid the area.— WeslacoPolice (@WeslacoPD) December 12, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Man charged in attack on Brownsville police officer
-
Victim's boyfriend identified as suspect in murder investigation at Edinburg mobile home...
-
Teen arrested after fatal crash in Mission
-
New memorial pays tribute to first responders
-
Citrus growers react to federal suspension of rule to inspect grapefruits from...