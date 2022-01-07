Weslaco police looking for new leads in 2016 crash

The Weslaco Police Department is looking for new information in a 2016 crash.

Police say on Jan. 1, 2016, they received a call about a one-vehicle crash on the 1000 block of East Expressway 83.

Investigation reveals that the driver exited his vehicle after the crash, but was then hit by a passing vehicle that failed to render aid.

Police say the driver suffered serious bodily injury.

Two vehicles stopped briefly after the crash, but then left before police arrived.

Those two vehicles are described as a Ford F250 pickup truck and a possible red Lincoln MKZ passenger vehicle.

The Weslaco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public to report any information regarding this incident to 956-968-8591.

If you’d like to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.