Weslaco police searching for 14-year-old missing girl

The Weslaco Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old missing girl.

According to Weslaco Police, Karmie Hernandez, 14, of Weslaco was last seen on Oct. 3 and is believed to be staying in the Mercedes area.

Hernandez is described to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Call the Weslaco Police Department at (956)-981-8591 if you've seen her.

Watch the video for the full story.