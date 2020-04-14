Weslaco Police Searching for 2 Suspects in Aggravated Robbery, Carjacking
WESLACO – Police are searching for two people wanted in an aggravated robbery and carjacking.
It happened at the E-Z Clean Carwash on North Texas Blvd. at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Two men allegedly asked a woman for a ride, which she agreed.
Police say one of the suspects flashed a knife and told the woman to keep driving.
The victim says the other suspect held what felt like a gun behind her head.
The two suspects took off with the victim’s car after they dropped her off near Mile 10 North and Mile 2 ½ West.
If anyone has information, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 968-8477.
