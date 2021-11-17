Weslaco police searching for missing 68-year-old woman

Weslaco police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 68-year-old woman.

Maria Estela Perez, 68, was last seen Tuesday at about 8 a.m. driving a white 2019 Buick Encore with the Texas license plates number PMZ-5090.

Perez is described as a five-foot-tall woman with a dark complexion and gray hair.

Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.

To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.