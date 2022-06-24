x

Weslaco police searching for missing teen with autism

Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department

Weslaco police are searching for a missing teen with autism. 

Ruben Galvan, 17, was last seen at the Planet Fitness parking lot located at 1901 W. Expressway 82 in Weslaco at about 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Police say Galvan's phone was last pinged in the area of San Ignacio St. in San Juan. 

Galvan is five feet, 11 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing black pants with a long-sleeved maroon shirt. 

If you've seen Galvan or have any information, contact Weslaco police officer Miguel Martinez at 956-778-3417.

