Weslaco Police Seek Help Identifying 2 Suspects
WESLACO – The Weslaco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.
The crime occurred Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Dollar General on the 2100 block of west Business 83.
The suspects were last seen leaving in a 2000 or 2001 gold Lincoln model with faded paint and damage to the driver’s side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County Elections Department prepares for March Primary elections
-
Elon Musk provides updates on SpaceX developments during Valley visit
-
Medical expert warns the public to avoid drunk driving during Super Bowl...
-
Repairs coming soon for Cameron County water plant after residents report health...
-
UTRGV economic professor: Food costs more expensive than last year