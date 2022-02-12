Weslaco Police Seek Help Identifying 2 Suspects

WESLACO – The Weslaco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

The crime occurred Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Dollar General on the 2100 block of west Business 83.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a 2000 or 2001 gold Lincoln model with faded paint and damage to the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.