Weslaco police seeking missing 67-year-old man

Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department

The Weslaco Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man last seen Wednesday morning.

Joel Antonio Esparza, 67, suffers from several medical conditions and was last seen walking westbound from Texas Boulevard and 6th Street, according to police.

Esparza was wearing a baseball cap, a light blue shirt and blue jean pants at the time of his disappearance.

Those who have seen Esparza are asked to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956- 968-8477.