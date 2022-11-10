Weslaco police seeking tips after parks vandalized

Weslaco police are asking for information on possible suspects after restrooms at two public parks were vandalized.

City officials say the restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks had just been repainted during the months of October and November.

City officials say the vandalism is costly to repair.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Weslaco Police Department or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.