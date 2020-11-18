Weslaco resident concerned about coronavirus risk at playground

Concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, cities across the Rio Grande Valley put up caution tape and barricades at playgrounds.

Months later, though, a Weslaco resident noticed that caution tape and signs had been removed from the Harlon Block Sports Complex near the intersection of 18th Street and Westgate Drive.

"The signs, the caution signs, they were on there but they are no longer on there," said the Weslaco resident. "So obviously people are going to think that it is safe to go on there or on the swings, you know?"

Channel 5 News asked the city of Weslaco about the park.

A spokeswoman for the city said residents should wash their hands after touching areas used by others, including playground equipment.

Watch the video for the full story.