Weslaco's Toby Perez signs with OLLU baseball

Weslaco baseball player Toby Perez signed his letter of intent to play at Our Lady of the Lake University on Thursday afternoon. So far this season he has a batting average of .333 and on the mound, he has a 1.14 era.

"It's always been a dream of mine to go and play baseball at the next level. I visited the coaches at Our Lady of the Lake, saw the campus, it was beautiful and though it was the next home I could look up to," said Perez.

Our Lady of the Lake baseball is currently 19-17 on the season and 12-6 in conference play.