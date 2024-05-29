Weslaco to host blood drive at city hall
Someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.
The city of Weslaco and Vitalant — a blood donation center — are teaming up to make sure blood centers remain stocked.
A blood drive will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at Weslaco City Hall, located at 255 S. Kansas Ave., from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m.
City officials say all blood types are needed.
“Donate blood, you never know when you are going to need it,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “It may be one of our family members, or friends — we never know, so it is always important to have a stock of blood ready for whoever needs it."
More News
News Video
-
Third arrest made in connection with burned body found in Brownsville
-
Harlingen mother sentenced in death of 2-year-old daughter
-
Election results for May 28 runoff races
-
Garza concedes to challenger in Cameron County Sheriff Democratic primary runoff
-
Weslaco to host blood drive at city hall
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27
-
McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25
-
Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling
-
Port Isabel's Tristian Garcia signs for Texas Southern Baseball
-
Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent