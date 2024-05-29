Weslaco to host blood drive at city hall

Someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.

The city of Weslaco and Vitalant — a blood donation center — are teaming up to make sure blood centers remain stocked.

A blood drive will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at Weslaco City Hall, located at 255 S. Kansas Ave., from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m.

City officials say all blood types are needed.

“Donate blood, you never know when you are going to need it,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “It may be one of our family members, or friends — we never know, so it is always important to have a stock of blood ready for whoever needs it."

More information on the blood drive is available online.