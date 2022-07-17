x

What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid

2 hours 33 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, July 16 2022 Jul 16, 2022 July 16, 2022 9:34 PM July 16, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret that high school coaches get consumed during the season, so what happens in the summer? Their job doesn't stop. Their kids end up sharing their parents with the student athletes, spending most of their time in a gym. Watch story above for more:

