What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret that high school coaches get consumed during the season, so what happens in the summer? Their job doesn't stop. Their kids end up sharing their parents with the student athletes, spending most of their time in a gym. Watch story above for more:
