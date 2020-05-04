What's shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall. Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers in Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday. Customers saw closed off play areas and water fountains, masked workers and a ban on shopping in groups. But despite these measures, the big question is whether shoppers will be fearful about being in public places and bother to show up.

