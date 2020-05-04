x

What's shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall

7 hours 16 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 May 04, 2020 2:18 PM May 04, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall. Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers in Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday. Customers saw closed off play areas and water fountains, masked workers and a ban on shopping in groups. But despite these measures, the big question is whether shoppers will be fearful about being in public places and bother to show up.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days