What you need to prepare for hurricane season

If you haven't already, the Red Cross says it's time to see what you have in your pantry in case of a hurricane or flood.

When a storm hits, the lights often go out, meaning everything in the fridge has to go. But if you have the right foods you should be just fine.

Items like dried fruits, protein bars, or any non-perishable food items will come in handy.

Military ready-to-eat meals or MRE's are also a great way to keep your stomach full in case you can't leave your home.

But that's not all you should consider.

"Typically, when we talk about preparation, we like to remind people that's important to have water," said Dr. David Luna with the American Red Cross. "The rule of thumb is basically to try to have a gallon of water per person per day."