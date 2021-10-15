x

White House: Nonessential travel across the border for fully vaccinated individuals to resume Nov. 8

Friday, October 15 2021

Travel restrictions through land and ferry ports of entry for fully vaccinated, non-essential travelers will officially be lifted on Monday, November 8, according to the White House.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news in a tweet sent out Friday.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel," the tweet read. “This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

The border had been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Only U.S. citizens and residents have been able to cross since then.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) celebrated the news in a statement.

“On November 8, our local economies will be reinvigorated and our path back to normality will be set,” Cuellar stated. 

Non-essential travelers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination by a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, according to Cuellar’s statement.

