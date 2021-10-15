White House: Nonessential travel across the border for fully vaccinated individuals to resume Nov. 8

Travel restrictions through land and ferry ports of entry for fully vaccinated, non-essential travelers will officially be lifted on Monday, November 8, according to the White House.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news in a tweet sent out Friday.

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel," the tweet read. “This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

The border had been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Only U.S. citizens and residents have been able to cross since then.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) celebrated the news in a statement.

“On November 8, our local economies will be reinvigorated and our path back to normality will be set,” Cuellar stated.

Non-essential travelers will be required to provide proof of full vaccination by a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, according to Cuellar’s statement.