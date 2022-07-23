Willacy Co. Fire Hazards Present Despite There No Being Burn Ban

RAYMONDVILLE – Outdoor burning is no longer prohibited in Willacy County, but county commissioners said fire hazards are still present in the area.

The county said burning shouldn’t take place when the National Weather Service has issued a fire watch or red flag warning.

Also, trash burning will only be allowed if you have a permit. The burn restrictions don’t apply to outdoor cooking activities.

Willacy County is the only county in the Rio Grande Valley showing no levels of drought.

Starr County has been showing abnormally dry conditions. Hidalgo is showing dry and moderate drought. Only parts of Cameron County are suffering from abnormally dry conditions.