Willacy County agrees to pay family of dead inmate, according to attorney

Willacy County has agreed to pay a family $1 million following their loved one's death in a county jail.

John Ray Zamora was arrested for public intoxication in February 2022 and was later found unresponsive after he was denied medical assistance that he requested.

According to Israel Perez, an attorney representing Zamora's daughters, Zamora was "savagely beaten, pepper sprayed, and tased while in handcuffs."

Perez said deputies continued to beat Zamora and witnesses stated the deputies were laughing while pepper spraying him.

Zamora's family did file a federal lawsuit against Willacy County "to address the systematic issues," Perez said.

The money will be placed into an annuity for Zamora's children and will be available for college.