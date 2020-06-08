Willacy County announces nine additional coronavirus cases, 41 total
State health officials in Willacy County announced on Monday nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services, seven of the new patients acquired the virus within the community, the other two are linked to previous cases.
The total number of people who contracted COVID-19 in Willacy County is now 41.
