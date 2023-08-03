Willacy County businesses reward men who captured Willy the runaway rodeo goat

After two weeks on the run, two men captured a rodeo goat that Willacy County residents and businesses banded together to find.

Willy the rodeo goat was found on Monday after she escaped from the Willacy County Rodeo grounds on July 15.

PREVIOUS STORY: Willacy County residents unite in search efforts for missing goat

Willy was found just three miles from the showgrounds.

“We weren't even really looking for [her], [she] came to us,” Lyford resident Sammy Ambriz said. “I was working at a buddies place, and they gave him a call that [Willy] was close by."

Willy was at a pasture between Lyford and Raymondville where Ambriz was working. His friend, Ricardo Rojas III, helped capture the goat.

Local businesses are now fulfilling their promises in rewarding those who found Willy.

Willacy County Livestock officials say businesses have donated approximately $4,700 in rewards for Ambriz and Rojas.

The Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair also received $4,000 in pledges for improvements on their showground's infrastructure to prevent another animal from escaping again.

Now that rodeo days are over, Willy will retire, Willacy County Showboard member Veronica Herrera said.

“She'll be living in a pasture, we'll be able to see her every day,” Herrera said.

