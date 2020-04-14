Willacy County deputy’s quick action saves woman in rollover
RAYMONDVILLE – A quick response from a Willacy County sheriff's deputy is bring credited for saving a woman’s life.
Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Corporal David Robles responded to a rollover crash on Cemetery Road, north of Bush County Road. On his way to the scene, he learned a female passenger had a severed arm.
“Immediately upon seeing that injury, I knew that I had to apply the tourniquet above that injury due to the arteries and other components of her arm that could possibly bleed out,” said Robles.
Robles credits the training he received through Willacy County EMS for preparing him for the moment.
The woman was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center. Doctors say Robles’ actions saved her life.
