Willacy County Farming Equipment Stolen

WILLACY COUNTY - Thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment is going missing according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

They told CHANNEL 5 NEWS farmers reported at least four tractors ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 being stolen.

Thieves are also taking trailers, and other equipment.

Major Andy Maldonado with the Willacy County Sheriff's office is asking residents to stay vigilant.

He explain, "After 10 o'clock (p.m.) and before four or five in the morning if (residents) see a tractor or see a tractor going down the road that's unusual for a farmer."

Maldonado advices farmers write down their serial numbers and other identifying factors.

He says doing so will help get stolen equipment back to the farmers if it is recovered.