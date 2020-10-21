Willacy County man tests positive for COVID-19
Willacy County reported on Wednesday that a man had tested positive for COVID-19.
A man in his 30s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,178 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
