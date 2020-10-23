Willacy County orders no spectator rule at school sponsored events effective Friday

Willacy County announced Friday that all school sponsored events and activities will not allow spectators —this order is effective immediately.

According to a news release by Willacy County, "Only persons who are necessary to conduct, officiate, participate, or otherwise necessary for the vent or activity to proceed will be allowed on the premises. School personnel and emergency personnel will be allowed if necessary."

This order is due to the ongoing evaluation of COVID-19 cases in the Willacy County.