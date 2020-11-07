Willacy County orders no spectator rule to all school sponsored events

Willacy County announced Friday that all school sponsored events and activities throughout the county will have no spectators allowed.

This decision was based on the evaluation of coronavirus cases in Willacy County.

According to a news release by Willacy County, "All school-sponsored events and activities, including but not limited to clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions and academic or athletic competitions. Shall continue to be allowed to take place with no spectators."

This order will be effective immediately and will continue until Nov. 19, 2020, unless modified.

The county will be exploring possible ways to provide schools with streaming and broadcasting services for spectators.