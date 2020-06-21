Willacy County reaches 87 confirmed coronavirus cases
Health officials in Willacy County reported on Sunday five more people tested positive for the coronavirus.
All the new patients are females with their ages ranging from in their teens to their 70s, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services. They were ordered to isolation.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 87 in Willacy County.
