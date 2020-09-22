Willacy County reports 1 more coronavirus case, total now 1,173

Willacy County reported on Tuesday that one person had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,173 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

According to the news release, the number of deaths in the county is now at 48.

1,147 people have recovered and there are 10 active cases in Willacy County.