Willacy County reports 1 more coronavirus case, total now 1,180

Willacy County reported on Tuesday one more person had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A male younger than 20 tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

On Monday, the county had reported a female in her 60s tested positive for coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,180 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.