Willacy County reports 1 new case of COVID-19
Willacy County on Monday reported one new cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr.
The county received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services about the case on Saturday, March 27.
The county has a total of 2,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the news release.
