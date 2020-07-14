Willacy County reports 10 additional coronavirus cases, bringing total to 356
Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. announced on Tuesday that 10 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 356.
The new cases included a girl and boy around one year of age, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, three women and two men in their 40s and a man in his 50s, according to a news release from Willacy County.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.
