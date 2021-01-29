Willacy County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Friday reported that 10 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,958 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
