Willacy County reports 11 additional coronavirus cases, bringing total to 267

Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. on Saturday announced that 11 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 267.

Willacy County received confirmation of the new cases on Saturday.

The new cases included a girl below 10 years of age, two girls in their teens, a man in his 30s, four women and one man in their 40s and one woman and one man in their 50s, according to a news release from Willacy County.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.