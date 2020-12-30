x

Willacy County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Willacy County on Monday reported that 16 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,600 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

