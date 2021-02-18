Willacy County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Willacy County Office of Emergency Management announced 17 new cases of the COVID-19 virus over the last two days.

In a Thursday news release from the office of Willacy County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra, the county had 11 new cases reported for Thursday and six new cases reported on that were backlogged from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Willacy County has a total of 2,180 confirmed cases of the disease.