Willacy County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19.

2 hours 7 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 1:21 PM February 23, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of 2 new COVID-19 cases, according to a Tuesday news release from the county.

The county did not list any new COVID-19 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,188 cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.

