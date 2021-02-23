Willacy County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19.
Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of 2 new COVID-19 cases, according to a Tuesday news release from the county.
The county did not list any new COVID-19 deaths.
Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,188 cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.
