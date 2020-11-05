Willacy County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 12 cases due to a backlog

Willacy County on Wednesday reported that two people had tested positive for COVID-19 and due to a backlog another 12 cases were reported, but are not considered active cases as of now.

According to an news release from Willacy County, "With this knowledge, citizens are urged to continue to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face covering, cover/block you sneeze and coughs."

Since the pandemic started, 1,240 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.