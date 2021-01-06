x

Willacy County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, January 06 2021

Willacy County on Wednesday reported that 20 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,658 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

