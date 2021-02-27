x

Willacy County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County on Saturday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, 14 of which were backlogged cases.

On Thursday, Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of 12 new cases of COVID-19 and one backlogged case according to a county news release.

On Friday, the county received confirmation from the state of six new cases of COVID-19 and two backlogged cases.

Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2217 cases of COVID-19, according to the news release.

