x

Willacy County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours 5 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, January 11 2021 Jan 11, 2021 January 11, 2021 4:27 PM January 11, 2021 in News - Local

Willacy County on Monday reported that 29 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,701 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days